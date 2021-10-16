Check out the 2 specialty Oregon license plates' redesigns

“The new design, built on a panorama of Oregon geography, reflects and respects the diversity of our culture at a time we need it most,” Cultural Trust Board Chair Niki Price said in a news release about the redesigned plate. “Cultural expression is how our communities define themselves – how they live their everyday lives, their traditions, their heritage, their creativity, their celebrations, their values and how they connect with one another. Our culture is the glue that can bind us together as Oregonians.”

There have been more than 74,000 Cultural Trust plates sold in Oregon since 2003. Updated numbers of how many have been sold since the redesign debuted on Oct. 1 are not yet available.

Proceeds from the Cultural Trust plates go toward “promotion of the Oregon Cultural Tax Credit,” which automatically doubles any investment that Oregonians make to a long list of cultural charities and nonprofits throughout the state.

Specialty plates are also available for motorhomes and travel trailers, though prices may vary. Even ham radio operators can get specialty plates.

The most popular specialty plate, by far, is the Crater Lake National Park plate, which has sold nearly 400,000 pairs of plates since 2002. Proceeds from those plates benefit the National Park’s maintenance and renovation projects.