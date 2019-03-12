An Albany man accused of murdering his ex-wife’s lover in a Corvallis nail salon in December 2017 was arraigned Tuesday in Benton County Circuit Court.
In January a grand jury charged Than Duy Kim, now 50, with murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Kim was initially also charged with two counts of pointing a weapon at another, but the grand jury did not bring those charges against him.
The grand jury's charges were formally presented at the arraignment Tuesday.
Kim had been set to go to trial this month, but his attorney, Mike Flinn, in January filed for a postponement, saying he needed additional time to file motions to suppress some evidence, retain an expert witness and have his investigator interview additional witnesses.
Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin said the parties involved are likely to set a new trial date soon by email, since it is challenging to coordinate times when all the witnesses involved can appear.
Kim is accused of attacking Mitch Xuan Dong with knives and a baseball bat after catching Dong with his ex-wife at the Corvallis Nail Spa. Dong died of his injuries a week after the attack.
Kim is being held in the Benton County Jail.