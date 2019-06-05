Charges have been dropped against an Oregon State University employee accused of videotaping a sex act in a library bathroom, but the university is taking steps to reduce the chances of similar incidents in the future.
Andres Lazaro Lopez, 36, was arraigned in January in Benton County Circuit Court on one count of first-degree invasion of privacy, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree invasion of privacy.
At his arraignment, Lopez pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in May 2018 in the sixth-floor men’s restroom of OSU’s Valley Library, where Lopez allegedly took advantage of a pencil-sized hole in a bathroom stall divider to shoot video of a man masturbating. Lopez was arrested following an investigation by the Oregon State Police that included the seizure of his cellphone and a search of its contents.
Last week, however, a grand jury that reviewed the charges against Lopez determined there was insufficient evidence to support prosecution. On May 28, the grand jury returned a “no true bill” determination in the case, effectively dismissing all charges.
“It was a difficult case in regard to definitions under the law,” said Amie Matusko, the senior deputy district attorney for Benton County. “Invasion of personal privacy requires someone to have an expectation of personal privacy.”
Matusko noted that there were “obvious” holes in the dividing walls on either side of the bathroom stall. In addition, a search warrant affidavit filed by an Oregon state trooper noted that the restroom was advertised on websites aimed at gay men seeking sex.
Lopez remains employed by the university as a student success coordinator in the Ecampus program.
Attorney Joshua W. Hunking, who represented Lopez in the case, said he and his client welcomed the grand jury’s decision.
"We are happy with the result and that justice was done in this case,” Hunking said in an email to the newspaper. “This is a great example of why it is important not to rush to judgment based on an allegation alone."
OSU officials, meanwhile, have taken a number of measures to address issues of privacy and sexual activity in campus bathrooms.
According to Steve Clark, vice president for university relations and marketing, signs have been placed in library bathrooms asking people to report suspicious behavior, and staff and security personnel have begun checking the bathrooms in both the library and the Memorial Union.
In addition, a survey of all campus bathrooms was conducted, resulting in some minor remodeling to make stalls more private where needed.