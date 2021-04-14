Charges against Philomath man dismissed

Criminal charges have been dropped in the case of a Philomath man accused of sex offenses.

Aarne Olavi Karilampi, then 63, was arrested on Aug. 24 and arraigned on 13 counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and one count of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, all felonies, at his arraignment in Benton County Circuit Court.

On Feb. 16, Judge Locke Williams ordered all charges against Karilampi dismissed after prosecutors said they had insufficient evidence to move forward with the case in court, according to court documents.

