 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges against Philomath man dismissed
0 comments

Charges against Philomath man dismissed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Criminal charges have been dropped in the case of a Philomath man accused of sex offenses.

Aarne Olavi Karilampi, then 63, was arrested on Aug. 24 and arraigned on 13 counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and one count of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, all felonies, at his arraignment in Benton County Circuit Court.

On Feb. 16, Judge Locke Williams ordered all charges against Karilampi dismissed after prosecutors said they had insufficient evidence to move forward with the case in court, according to court documents.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bias crime reported in Albany
Local

Bias crime reported in Albany

  • Updated

Albany police reported a bias incident in the city over the weekend, arresting an Albany man after responding to a neighbor dispute. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News