Changing of the guard: 2020 will see new Albany leaders

Ikenouye is expected to take over for Gallagher upon his Jan. 31 retirement.

Kim Lyddane

Lyddane stepped in for Parks & Recreation Director Ed Hodney this past summer after Hodney stepped down in June. She was selected from a pool of 44, and for her, Albany was a homecoming of sorts. In 2007, she was attending the University of Oregon in the arts administration graduate program and interning in the department she now heads.

“I got to know some of the staff and a few supervisors, including Ed,” she said in an interview at the time of her hiring.

After leaving the internship, Lyddane spent eight years at Willamalane Parks and Recreation in Springfield as the manager for special events, outdoor recreation and adult activities.

Forrest Reid

Reid has already been subbing in for judges in Albany but was sworn in earlier this month as the new Municipal Court Judge after Judge Robert Scott ended his 20-plus year career.

Reid was chosen after the city council interviewed four other finalists in October.