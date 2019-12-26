Changing of the guard: 2020 will see new Albany leaders

Things will look a little different in Albany in 2020.
The new decade will see several city department leaders retire — some after decades of service — and new ones step into their shoes.
Overall, between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, the city will see five department leaders handing over their posts: Fire Chief John Bradner, Police Chief Mario Lattanzio, Library Director Ed Gallagher, Parks & Recreation Director Ed Hodney and Municipal Court Judge Robert Scott. All have served Albany for more than a combined 50 years.
The city has since launched nationwide searches for their replacements, extending the process out to the community for input. As of last month, each position has been filled.
Here’s a look at the new directors.
Shane Wooton
John Bradner served at the Albany Fire Department for 30 years, the last 11 as its chief. In a farewell interview in September, just a day shy of retirement, he said he opted to leave his post largely because of timing. He had reached 30 years, he was eligible, he wanted to spend time with his family, and he wanted to see his assistant chief promoted.
Shane Wooton was hired as Albany’s newest fire chief 27 years to the day he started at the station as an EMT.
The transition into Bradner’s office, he said, was organic and while he was used to the day-to-day of the station, as chief he now thinks more about the long term.
“I’m excited to be able to tell people what we do and be an ambassador of our department,” he said at the time of his hiring.
Marcia Harnden
In 2020, Albany will see a woman in the police chief’s post. Marcia Harnden beat out Albany Police Department Capt. Brad Liles; La Center, Wash., chief Marc Denney; and Eustice, Fla., captain of command operations Shane McSheehy.
Current chief Mario Lattanzio was hired in 2013 after serving two decades with the Mesa Police Department in Arizona. He’s set to retire at the end of January.
Harnden won over the group of residents who turned out for a November question-and-answer session with the four finalists by poking fun at the affluent community she currently serves in Washington.
City Manager Peter Troedsson said he received substantial input from members of APD, city staff and the community before making his selection.
“All of this information was used to help select from a field of four highly capable police professionals,” he said.
The four finalists were narrowed from a search that yielded 29 applicants and 15 semifinalists.
According to city staff, Harnden must go through background checks and other pre-employment procedures before being officially hired. But those are expected to be completed by the start of the new year.
Eric Ikenouye
Ed Gallagher said he'll be spending his retirement reading after leading the Albany Public Library since 2003. On Dec. 13, the city announced his replacement: Cortez (Colorado) Public Library Director Eric Ikenouye.
He was chosen from a search that yielded 23 applications, 11 semi-finalists and four finalists, a field that included current assistant library director Amanda Bressler. Other finalists were library directors Sarah Potwin of Niagara Falls, New York; and Tina Norris of Woodbury, Minnesota.
Ikenouye said during a public meet-and-greet in December that budget issues and the division over homeless individuals using the library are common in the municipality of Cortez. He has also worked in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ikenouye is expected to take over for Gallagher upon his Jan. 31 retirement.
Kim Lyddane
Lyddane stepped in for Parks & Recreation Director Ed Hodney this past summer after Hodney stepped down in June. She was selected from a pool of 44, and for her, Albany was a homecoming of sorts. In 2007, she was attending the University of Oregon in the arts administration graduate program and interning in the department she now heads.
“I got to know some of the staff and a few supervisors, including Ed,” she said in an interview at the time of her hiring.
After leaving the internship, Lyddane spent eight years at Willamalane Parks and Recreation in Springfield as the manager for special events, outdoor recreation and adult activities.
Forrest Reid
Reid has already been subbing in for judges in Albany but was sworn in earlier this month as the new Municipal Court Judge after Judge Robert Scott ended his 20-plus year career.
Reid was chosen after the city council interviewed four other finalists in October.
But Reid's been around Albany much longer. A native since the age of three, he stayed close to home for law school and then returned to Albany to practice with his father. He current serves as Millersburg's city attorney and will continue to do so from Albany's bench.
"I feel I can have an impact on this community," he said at the time of his selection. "Because I know this community."