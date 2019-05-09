Proposed changes to appointments for the city’s advisory committees were stalled after the Albany City Council failed Wednesday night to vote on an ordinance instituting the changes.
Under council procedures, it has to vote in the affirmative to have the ordinance read twice in open meeting. The vote to allow the second reading — immediately following the first — was not unanimous, with Ward I Councilor Dick Olsen voting no. According to City Attorney Sean Kidd, the vote to read the ordinance a second time within the same meeting must be unanimous.
The ordinance outlines changes to the residency requirement of advisory board members as well as the number of members on each board and the manner in which they're appointed.
Under the proposed changes, membership in the Tree, Parks and Recreation, and Traffic Safety commissions would increase from five to seven members, and residency requirements would affect several other boards, including the airport and landmarks committees. Prior to the first and attempted second reading of the ordinance, members of the public and affected committees spoke on the changes.
“I want to know why the council is considering changing the appointment process on the Landmarks Commission?” local historic advocate Camron Settlemeier asked. “What is broken on Landmarks we’re trying to fix?
Currently, Mayor Sharon Konopa appoints members to the Landmarks Advisory Commission and the City Council approves those appointments. However, changes would spread those appointments out among council members, who would be bound to appoint people from their wards under the new ordinance, whenever possible.
“I can see other perspectives, but I do think this is an unnecessary change and not a good idea,” said Landmarks Advisory Commission member Kerry McQuillin said. “Three of the four historic districts are in Ward I."
Settlemeier also questioned the appointment process that would see individuals on the board who live outside of Ward I.
“Why are we mandating representation outside of Ward I?” he asked. “How is this better representation? Are we really going to disqualify experienced people on landmarks for running again because they live inside the ward that contains Albany’s historic districts? Really?”
The ordinance is set to come back before the council during its May 22 meeting for a second reading.
Also Wednesday night, the council adopted a resolution to accept an engineer’s report and financial investigation for a proposed local improvement district aimed at urging developers to build a bridge over Burkhart Creek.
Staff has estimated the bridge will cost $2.18 million to build.
The bridge is part of an overall transportation system plan that will eventually extend Timber Ridge Street from Knox Butte Road south to Highway 20. Land north and south of the area where the bridge would be constructed is under development. Brandis Meadows, a 169-lot development, is to the south and a parcel to the north is zoned for mixed use commercial.
The local improvement district would assess both landowners for the cost of the bridge.
According to staff, the assessment for Brandis Meadows would be broken into two totals. The first would amount to just over $350,000 and an additional $7,393 for each of the 100 single-family lots in the project's Phase 2 plan. The assessment for the property to the north would total just over $1 million. The assessments total the amount of the bridge cost estimate.