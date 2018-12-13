Discomfort over Albany's new Enhanced Law Enforcement Area is prompting the annual Homeless Persons Memorial Service to move away this year from its traditional location at City Hall.
The service will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Eleanor Hackleman Park, 654 SE Pine St. The public is invited.
Speakers and musicians haven't been determined for this year's event yet, but Mayor Sharon Konopa, an annual speaker, is not on the guest list.
"They wanted it disconnected from government, was my understanding," Konopa told the Democrat-Herald. However, she added, organizers have not contacted her directly about the event.
HEART, a coalition of business, city government, social service and faith-based organizations, sponsors the annual service. It's held on the longest night of the year in conjunction with National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. The event has a twofold purpose: to honor and remember people who died during the year without a place to call home, and to remind the community of the struggles the homeless continue to face.
Some agencies that work with homeless people say one of those obstacles is the Enhanced Law Enforcement Area, which the Albany City Council voted 5-1 to adopt last March.
The area makes up most of the downtown core. If someone is convicted of any three offenses within that area during a six-month period — misdemeanors, felonies, or city code violations such as public consumption of alcohol or drugs, or any combination of those — a judge could find that person guilty of "persistent violation." People so convicted can be excluded from the downtown for up to a year.
People who argued against the enforcement area adoption said they believe the effort unfairly targets the homeless population, many of whom are often downtown to gain access to soup kitchens and other social service agencies and sometimes run afoul of police while doing so.
With that in mind, some members of the Albany office of the Community Services Consortium — a member of the HEART team — said maybe City Hall wasn't the best location for the memorial service anymore.
Martha Lyon, the consortium executive director, said she hears from people — including ones without criminal records — who say they don't want to go downtown because of the law enforcement zone.
"We don't hear it daily, but we hear it frequently enough to know it is a sentiment out there," she said. "The chilling effect goes beyond the intent of the ordinance."
As for Konopa's exclusion, Lyon said she was not at the meeting and couldn't speak to whether it was the consortium's suggestion to the HEART board that she not be included. However, Lyon said, the idea is to focus as much as possible on the people who have lost their lives and the overall crisis of dying on the streets.
"It's about the people who died, their friends and their family, and helping to make a memorable experience for them," Lyon said.
"The mayor has a longstanding record of caring about people who are experiencing homelessness in our community," she added. "Having said that, she's the mayor. She's not a friend or family member. Her comments might be more well-received in another context."
Members of the Albany City Council had asked for an update on the effects of the Enhanced Law Enforcement Area, which city staff members are expected to give sometime in the new year.
To date, just one person has been convicted of persistent violation, according to information from the Albany Municipal Court. He had been convicted for consumption or possession of alcohol in public and a couple of criminal trespassing incidents and expelled for three months, which ends Dec. 19. Information was not immediately available as to whether the man has a fixed home address.
Sean Kidd, the city's attorney, said in his opinion, the Enhanced Law Enforcement Area is working fine so far. People who are afraid of the change in city code are missing the point, he said.
"If there's a perception that the homeless are not welcome downtown, that couldn't be further from the truth," he said. "The only people not welcome in the downtown are people who consistently want to break the law. It doesn't matter what their social status is."