Change for NAACP leadership in 2020

When Angel Harris began as president of the Corvallis/Albany NAACP, she said, people didn’t know a branch existed in Corvallis.

Now the group has seen its way through the difficulty of 2020, managing to find some good along the way.

“I can say NAACP Corvallis/Albany and people know what I’m talking about. And they can associate it with good work,” she said. “That is a success to me, in that we can support the success of our communities of color and our Black community. Those things tell me that we are on the right track. I think most of us do things to set it up for the next person.”

In January, Harris is set to step down as president, elevating the current vice president, Jason Dorsette, to the top position.

But Harris isn’t going anywhere.

“My family knows me well. Even though I’m not president, their mommy’s still on her grind,” she said. “I can be a partner in crime behind the scenes.”

In 2020, it was buzzing behind the scenes. The Corvallis/Albany branch distributed 73 emergency relief fund grants of $500 each to Black people in the community impacted by COVID-19, and a membership drive in February saw more than 200 people join the organization.