CHANCE to take over Signs of Victory shelter

The Signs of Victory homeless shelter at 100 Jackson St. SE in Albany will be changing hands after nearly 40 years in the next few weeks.
CHANCE, a resource hub serving people experiencing homelessness, mental health issues and addiction, will lead the shelter beginning in February, at the latest.
The change, CHANCE Executive Director Jeff Blackford said, has been in the works for about a year.
According to a statement released on Thursday, community members approached CHANCE in 2019.
“That was pretty huge,” Blackford said. “We had to run it by the board and consider what the financial impact would be and how it would fit into our mission, so we discussed it in December of 2019, and by January we had made the commitment to look into it further and we started to work on a committee with the city and the county and about 30 different stakeholders trying to figure out how to make it sustainable and viable for CHANCE to be the primary partner and management of Signs of Victory.”
Currently, Blackford said, the plan is to keep the shelter in the same location and create a new nonprofit called Second CHANCE Shelter. The shelter, previously managed by George and Gail Matland of Signs of Victory Ministries, would also provide the same mental health and addiction services offered at CHANCE (the acronym stands for Communities Helping Addicts Negotiate Change Effectively).
“We are responsible for the ongoing shelter and care of these lives,” Blackford said, noting that the first order of business would be renovations.
The building has to be made COVID-19-compliant, and CHANCE plans on adding a kitchen and cafeteria. The current chapel area would become additional dormitory space.
Those currently housed at the shelter will be permitted to stay or may be given other opportunities through CHANCE’s hotel program, partnership with Albany Helping Hands or the organization’s transitional housing program.
“We will work with every individual,” Blackford said. “Everyone will have a place to call home.”
The transition is expected to be completed by February.