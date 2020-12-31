CHANCE to take over Signs of Victory shelter

“That was pretty huge,” Blackford said. “We had to run it by the board and consider what the financial impact would be and how it would fit into our mission, so we discussed it in December of 2019, and by January we had made the commitment to look into it further and we started to work on a committee with the city and the county and about 30 different stakeholders trying to figure out how to make it sustainable and viable for CHANCE to be the primary partner and management of Signs of Victory.”