CHANCE may get boost from CARA

A mid-valley non-profit that works with those experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental illness was given a chance on Wednesday.
CHANCE, which has offices in Albany and Corvallis, is in the process of moving its Albany location to Lyons Street in downtown and while demolition and some of the interior construction has been completed, the organization requested funding from the city's urban renewal district to complete the exterior.
The Central Albany Revitalization Area board spent more than an hour on Wednesday debating CHANCE's qualifications under the district's loan policies and whether or not the district was even in the business of handing out loans as it prepares to sunset.
Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry explained that CHANCE had come before the board in 2019 and was invited back to give a more in-depth presentation but that city staff would be comfortable if CARA put a lid on loan funding. The district, which is expected to begin its sunsetting process, has approximately $2 million left in spending authority and has dedicated a large chunk of that to the redevelopment of the waterfront area in downtown Albany.
Jeff Blackford, executive director for CHANCE, said on Wednesday that the organization's plan would revitalize the area by diminishing blight and while it didn't fit all of CARA's criteria, was still a vital city resource.
"We address homelessness, mental illness and addiction," he said. "We contribute on such a large level and we have never come to the city of Albany asking for financial help."
The renovations in the building to date — including the addition of a security office and reclaimed wood paneling — has been funded by the non-profit. Plans for a community conference space and teaching kitchen at the facility are also in the works.
CHANCE's original request was for $200,000 to be given in two parts: 50% as a grant and 50% as a low interest loan.
The board opted to approve a motion under the same terms but to lower it to $150,000. The terms of the loan were not yet set and Sherry said the deal would be dependent on CHANCE's willingness to enter into an agreement for the loan portion of the funds.
