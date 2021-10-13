Champinefu Webinar Series starts Wednesday online

The Champinefu Webinar Series, sponsored by the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, the Spring Creek Project and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, will begin Wednesday.

This series of free virtual events will compare and contrast the perspectives and functionalities of two cultural interpretations of issues up for discussion.

“Fire Since Time Immemorial: An Indigenous Fire Chronology for Western Oregon” will kick off the series at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Increasing incidences of wildfires have encouraged Oregon fire planners to consider use of fire through the centuries. A survey of creation stories, oral histories, archaeological studies, macro botanical analysis and dendrochronology will be shared.

Presenters are David Harrelson, Grand Ronde Tribes cultural resources department manager; Dustin Hawks, cultural resource protection specialist in the Tribes Historic Preservation Office; and Amanda Rau, assistant professor of practice and Willamette Valley/Cascades regional fire specialist at the Oregon State University Extension Service. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/champinefu1.