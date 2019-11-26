The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that chains are required on Interstate 5 on both sides of the California border.
The requirement affects all vehicles except 4x4s, although 4x4s that are towing are required to chain-up.
On the southbound side the chain requirement begins just south of Ashland, at milepost 13. Heading north the chain requirement begins at Yreka, according to Caltrans.
Motorists are advised to be prepared for wind, low visibility and otherwise winter driving conditions when traveling the I-5 corridor in southwest Oregon and Northern California.
Monitor Tripcheck in Oregon and Quickmap in California for the latest and changing travel conditions.