9-11 flag.jpg
 Alex Paul, Democrat-Herald

Steven Anderson works on a large 9-11 anniversary flag at the Frame House in downtown Albany. The flag — which was originally created for the 10th anniversary — includes the names of the 2,977 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center by terrorists, and will be featured Tuesday morning at the annual 9-11 memorial ceremony on the north steps of the Linn County Courthouse. The ceremony will begin at 8:37 a.m. and is being sponsored by American Legion Post 10. A luncheon will follow at the Post 10 headquarters, 1215 Pacific Blvd. S.E. The Lebanon Police Department also will host a memorial at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the circle of flags in front of the Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive.

