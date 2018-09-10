Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that David Solomon will never forget.
And he hopes neither will millions of other Americans.
That was the day Al Qaeda terrorists flew jet planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a farm field in Pennsylvania.
Nearly 3,000 persons were killed, including 72 firefighters and law enforcement officers. Another 343 were injured.
At 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, Solomon and many other mid-valley first responders and residents will gather on the north steps of the Linn County Courthouse to remember those who died.
“It’s important for people to remember,” explained Solomon, who is the commander of American Legion Post 10, which is coordinating the program. “The motto in 2001 was ‘never forget’ and yet, people are forgetting. Kids aren’t learning about this and they should be. It’s the same as Pearl Harbor. We were attacked on American soil.”
Solomon said he was in Queens when the call came over the emergency radio system that all hands were needed.
“It took me less than 20 minutes to get there,” Solomon said.
Solomon said he saw the second plane strike the towers.
“We worked down there for three months,” the native New Yorker said.
Guest speakers will include Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa, American Legion Department Commander Tom Harris and Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
“Stacey Delepiere, who was a passenger on an airplane, will talk about her experiences trying to get back home to Oregon after all planes were grounded,” Solomon said.
Participating in the program will be representatives of the Albany Department of Parks & Recreation, the Albany Fire and Police Departments, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and other first responders.
Special guests will include the American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard and bugler, the Jefferson High School chorus, the National American Color Guard, American Legion Riders, Patriot Guard Riders, Praise in 3D and Chaplain Floyd Bacon.
Wreaths will be placed in honor of firefighters, police officers, veterans and Gold Star families.
A large flag that was given to Solomon to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the attack will be on display. It has been framed by Steven Anderson of the Frame House and bears the name of the nearly 3,000 persons who perished that day.
A luncheon will follow at the Post 10 headquarters, 1215 Pacific Blvd.
The Lebanon Police Department will host a memorial at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the circle of flags in front of the Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive.
The program is sponsored by the Lebanon Police Department.
In addition to those who perished on 9-11, world health officers are concerned that thousands of other first responders are suffering from a number of health issues including respiratory issues, cancer, posttraumatic stress disorder and anxiety.
The wounds of the 9-11 attack are still healing in New York City.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced recently that the Cortlandt Street subway station that was heavily damaged 17 years ago, has reopened.
It cost $181 million to rebuild and connects residents on the west side of the city with the World Trade Center.