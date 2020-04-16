Central Park work humming along

The playground upgrade at Central Park in Corvallis is just a few weeks short of being done, reports Jackie Rochefort, the planner for the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department.
Key goals, Rochefort said, were to make the playground more inclusive and available for more kinds of users.
The $550,000 project’s first phase includes new fencing to better define the playground’s perimeter as well as a sand play area, an ADA sand play area, chess/checker tables and picnic tables. The Corvallis Fall Festival contributed the funding for the chess and checkers, with the bulk of the project being paid for by state grants.
Central Park has been a bit of a laboratory for the use of crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) principles, led by the work of Corvallis Police Department Officer Trevor Anderson.
Earlier projects at Central Park included limiting brush to a maximum of 2 feet high and trimming tree canopies to at least 6 feet off. The goal was an effort to improve sight lines — and make it harder for offenders to hide their behavior.
"I am really excited about this project because it’s a CPTED project,” Rochefort said. “Decorative fencing will be placed around the playground or families and children’s area to create territorialism that will hopefully define the area for play and not illegal camping.”
Preventing illegal camping will be a key goal of phase two of the project, which involves reworking the park’s gazebo. Key pieces of the gazebo remodel are to remove the railings and the roof.
Local contractor Scott Taylor, who has spearheaded dozens of Parks and Recreation upgrades and facilities developments, is handling the Central Park work.
