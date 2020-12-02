Central Linn to move to distance learning Monday

Last week, Central Linn School District Superintendent Brian Gardner said it was up to the community to control the spread of COVID-19, potentially allowing students to go back to class in December.

On Tuesday, he announced the district would immediately pause the majority of in-person learning and all students would move to comprehensive distance learning beginning Monday.

"COVID cases in Linn County have been averaging over 259 cases per 100,000 for the last two weeks, and local Halsey/Brownsville cases have tripled in one week," Gardner said in a statement to parents and families on Tuesday. "Although we have not yet seen the schools be a source of transmission, outside behavior has introduced COVID into the school community; this has made staffing particularly challenging. At this time, we feel it best that everyone stay home and stay safe."

Prior to the announcement, some students were receiving in-person learning under state guidance that allowed limited in-person instruction. Those services were stopped on Tuesday with few exceptions.