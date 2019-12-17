Central Linn School District to close until January

The Central Linn School District in Halsey will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The elementary school was closed on Tuesday due to a "high number of illnesses," according to an announcement on the school's Facebook page.
According to an announcement on Tuesday, all schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, including morning preschool. Practices were canceled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Christmas basket donations will be collected on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon at the main doors of the high school.
A previous announcement noted that several students were out sick with influenza A or B and "also a few cases of the norovirus." A Dec. 12 winter concert had been canceled due to illnesses.
The school recommended that any student experiencing symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or sore throats stay home until he or she has been symptom-free without medication for 24 hours.
Classes are set to resume Jan. 6.
Mid-valley schools have been hit by bouts of similar illnesses since late November. Last week, the Corvallis School District announced cases of suspected norovirus in multiple schools. Earlier this month, the Sweet Home School District reported at least one confirmed case of norovirus. Prior to the Thanksgiving break, Greater Albany Public Schools closed all schools in the district due to high rates of absences caused by norovirus.
The Linn County Health Department said it had no reported deaths due to the virus.