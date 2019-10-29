HALSEY — Central Linn High School is currently on lockdown after receiving what superintendent Brian Gardner described as an "odd" phone call.
"It wasn't a direct threat but it was odd," he said.
Linn County Sheriff's Office responded and is currently investigating the school property.
The call came in at around 10 a.m., Gardner said, adding that the school entered lockdown just a few minutes later.
"Everyone's verbiage is different. Lockdown for us is, doors locked, they stay in place, shades drawn."
Gardner said he expected the school day to continue as scheduled and asked that parents not come to the school. He said the school would not break lockdown to allow parents to pick up their students.
"This is really out of an abundance of caution," Gardner said. "Ten or 15 years ago, we wouldn't have given this a second thought but in today's environment we need to exercise caution."
Gardner said he wanted to make it clear that the threat was not associated to the threats received by Lebanon High School that resulted in an increased police presence at that school Tuesday morning.
"Linn County (Sheriff's Office) is here checking things out and hopefully we'll be off lockdown soon."