Central Linn Elementary School closes due to illnesses

Central Linn Elementary School in Halsey closed Monday due to a "high number of illnesses," according to an announcement on the school's Facebook page.

A previous announcement noted that several students were out sick with influenza A or B and "also a few cases of the norovirus." A Dec. 12 winter concert had been canceled due to illnesses.

The school recommended that any student experiencing symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or sore throats stay home until he or she has been symptom-free without medication for 24 hours.

Classes are set to resume Jan. 6.

Mid-valley schools have been hit by bouts of similar illnesses since late November. Last week, the Corvallis School District announced cases of suspected norovirus in multiple schools. Earlier this month, the Sweet Home School District reported at least one confirmed case of norovirus. Prior to the Thanksgiving break, Greater Albany Public Schools closed all schools in the district due to high rates of absences caused by norovirus.

