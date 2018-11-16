Central Elementary School has a new place to sit for children who are feeling lonely at recess: a bright blue Buddy Bench.
Principal Lisa Shogren said the bench comes courtesy of a family from Central who took on a community service project this past summer to support students at the school.
"It is beautiful and a wonderful addition to our school community," she said.
Sources differ on the origin of the Buddy Bench, also known as Friendship Benches, but the idea is the same. Students who are looking for a playmate during recess sit there — ideally, not for long — until someone invites them to join in.
Oak Grove in North Albany has a Friendship Bench, as does Green Acres Elementary School in Lebanon.
At Central, fourth-grade Nevaeh Harris and her great-grandmother, Dottie McKenna, found their bench online at www.thebenchfactory.com.
They met with Shogren to ask if Central would be interested in a buddy bench. McKenna said she wanted to teach her great-granddaughter about the importance of community service and ways to support the community.
Nevaeh and her great-grandmother asked local businesses and friends for donations. They worked together all summer on this project and raised almost $700.
Lepman Properties donated the time to install the buddy bench, and Scott and Angie Lepman donated a plaque for it.
Central held a special assembly in honor of Nevaeh and the bench last month and each classroom teacher talked with classes about its meaning.
The bench can be used to wait for a friend to play with, but if it's used that way, students must play with the first person who asks, Shogren said. Students are reminded to watch the bench to see if someone is waiting to play.
"This is like the buddy-up activities they do in their classroom where their teacher pairs them up with new students each week," she said. "The buddy bench gives you the opportunity to meet new people and try new games."
It can also be used as a place to survey the playground for a game they'd like to join, or just a spot to rest for a minute, she said.
"With the world today where we have so much sadness, the buddy bench is a way we can spread the joy of making new friends and meeting someone new as we take care of each other," Shogren said. "It is important for our schools and community to have things in place that promote an environment of empathy and kindness. The buddy bench is one tool that can be added."