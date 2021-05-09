Celebrate Nurses: VanMeter began career in the Navy

When she left the Navy, she earned her certified nursing assistant license and worked her way through nursing school. She became a nurse case manager at New Horizons and then a floor care nurse at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

The last 18 months, VanMeter has been at Lumina, providing palliative and hospice care to 12 to 14 patients. She is the go-between for doctor and patient, as well as between family and patient.

“I help families through the hard time of losing their loved one, and am making people comfortable at the end of life,” she said.

VanMeter said she is proud to be part of We Honor Veterans, a program focused on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment through which the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization collaborates with the Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize unique needs of American veterans.

“Being able to thank those who went before me in the military and give them that special thanks that we do …,” she said. “It makes it warm and fuzzy.”

Working full time, being a single mom, homeschooling with a 12-year-old, and doing her own studies is difficult.

But she’s made it this far, and said she has a great daughter who is very helpful.