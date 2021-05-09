Celebrate Nurses: Self-care allows Weinman to provide best care

Weinman began her education while others her age were completing theirs. She took one class at a time to get her nursing degree. It took her 10 years to complete, but she is proud of every step of the way. In 2012, she graduated from LBCC and got married “to the most amazing person.”

“There was a lot of life stuff in the middle, and I just kept plugging away until it was done,” she said.

The best part of being a nurse, Weinman said, is being able to meet somebody on what is the worst day of their life and provide comfort to them.

“I had a very small experience of being a patient in the hospital when I had my twins,” she said. “I remember how scary it was to show pain and feel confused about what was happening and then to get comfort from your nurse or nurses’ aides.

“I know what it’s like to be in the hospital and to be in another state, and I was scared. Especially with stuff like the pandemic. We were having to provide comfort for people who weren’t able to get it from their own families, and that felt really special to me.”

Weinman said she is proud of her coworkers and how they worked through the pandemic.