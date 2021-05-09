Celebrate Nurses: Noakes able to advocate for father’s care in emergency

Aslan Noakes is honored to be a nurse.

Her skills allowed her make sure her father got the best care when he needed it most.

Her father is her No. 1 fan and a former patient, of sorts. In November, her father had a severe hemorrhagic stroke and was hospitalized in Portland. The timing was at the pandemic peak and only one person was allowed to be with a hospitalized patient every 24 hours. Noakes and her mother shared time caring for her father.

As COVID-19 numbers continued to climb, only one person was allowed in with patients. Noakes and her mother agreed Noakes would stay and advocate for his care.

It was hard to be the one for the family, as Noakes was separated for a time from her 8-year-old son and husband in Philomath.

“When you’re the nurse for the family, you’re the nurse,” she said. “I’m thankful that my job was supportive and accommodating.”

“Being a nurse is being an advocate,” Noakes said. “When you know the systems in place and what needs to be advocated for, and knowing that you have the power to advocate what’s best for your patient, I think that is my favorite thing about being a nurse.”