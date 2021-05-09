Celebrate Nurses: Cross-training made Vogler versatile

Vogler is no routine nurse and she likes taking on something new. She challenged herself to cross-train in all the different departments of the hospital, and can be counted on step in to assist at any time.

“All those jobs and departments are difficult,” she said. “But it’s just something I’ve taken on and pushed myself to do over the years.”

Patient care is Vogler’s favorite part of the job.

“I like getting to know them and take care of them and help them at a time when they aren’t feeling good,” she said. “It’s something I’ve always had (within me). People like my grandmother and my mom and people in my life were that way with me. They probably instilled a lot of that in me.”

While she finds nursing very rewarding, Vogler loves to get outdoors and explore. She spends her free time camping, backpacking, hiking, paddleboarding and fishing.

“I like adventure,” she said.

She plans to sell her house and belongings next year and take a year to travel the country in a trailer with her three terriers. While she works as a travel nurse temporarily filling hospital needs on contract, she hopes to see a baseball game at as many Major League Baseball parks as she can.