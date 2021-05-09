Celebrate Nurses: As a young child, Ashley Morelli thought being a doctor would be 'cool'

The end-of-care conversations are difficult, but Morelli doesn’t mind. She said when the alternative is having a conversation in the emergency room or a strange environment, it is better to plan it out with someone they have gotten to know and trust. She has the strength and desire to be that person for patients.

“It is hard,” she said. “On the flip side, I get to see my patients in these really challenging treatments and help them make it through. Others, I get to see once a year on (after care) because they are thriving and doing wonderfully. That’s the best feeling.”

Time is her biggest challenge. She wishes she could have more time to spend with patients. Sometimes there is only enough time to focus on the issue at hand, and she would rather get to see the whole picture of what’s going on in their lives.

“You know their family, their career, and you get to help cater their care to that,” she said. “I don’t always have that time to sit and talk to my patients for an hour. I wish I did.”

Morelli is proud of where she is in life. She worked her way through school, and at 25 years of age has followed through on her goals.