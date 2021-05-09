Celebrate Nurses: Acts of service love language for Galusha

“I’ve always enjoyed taking care of people,” she said. “Acts of service is my love language. Like, I want to show you how I can help you.”

Hospice is a better fit, although it was a hard transition in the beginning, Galusha said. This last year, she hit her stride.

“It has been the year of most improvement,” Galusha said.

She likes to help patients solve problems and overcome challenges, and credits the Lumina team with assisting her through the tough times. She finds mental health to be the biggest challenge in providing care.

“I can deal with symptom management, that’s what we do,” Galusha said. “I can see why and help. I love providing emotional support. But sometimes patients suffer from a lot of mental health issues. I have a social worker, a chaplain, hospice aid, sometimes a physical therapist. That is so helpful.”

In these cases, she relies heavily on the social worker.

The good times shine. When she has a patient who comes in with challenges, be it paperwork, online registration for health care or calendar management, and they get everything in place, she feels satisfaction. As things progress and the patient has a peaceful passing, she feels that is so rewarding.