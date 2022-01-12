Celebrate Corvallis rescheduled for March

COVID-19 concerns driven by the omicron variant pushed Celebrate Corvallis back, but a new date has been set.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 18 in the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.

The event, sponsored by the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, honors individuals and businesses in 13 categories. The postponement was announced this past week by Simon Date, Corvallis Chamber of Commerce president/CEO. He called for an in-person gathering rather than a virtual experience.

“Celebrate is a very tactile event,” Date said in a statement. “It’s about our nominees being in a room with people. It’s about hearing applause and feeling the appreciation of the community.”

Date said those with tickets or tables from prior to the rescheduling will easily transfer over to the new date. Those who no longer wish to attend can get a refund.

