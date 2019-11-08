The Corvallis Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Celebrate Corvallis, the annual gala honoring business excellence and community spirit.
The 72nd annual event, themed “Roaring into the ’20s,” will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center on the Oregon State University campus.
Nominations are being sought in 13 categories:
• Small Business of the Year
• Large Business of the Year
• Future First Citizen
• First Citizen – Junior Category
• First Citizen
• First Citizen – Senior Category
• Patron of the Arts
• Nonprofit of the Year
• Robert C. Ingalls Business Person of the Year
• Jim & Ruth Howland Special Achievement Award
• Entrepreneur of the Year
• Sustainable Business of the Year
• People’s Choice
To submit a nomination, go to the event website at www.celebratecorvallis.com.