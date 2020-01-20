Celebrate Corvallis Awards: The story in photos

More than 400 people gathered in the grand ballroom at Oregon State University’s CH2M Hill Alumni Center on Friday night for the Celebrate Corvallis Awards, an annual banquet hosted by the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce honoring business leadership, volunteer contributions and civic spirit.

The theme for the 70th annual gala was “Roaring into the ’20s,” and a number of the women in attendance added a touch of glamour to the event by dressing as 1920s flappers.

Some 73 individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations were nominated for awards in 13 categories.

Among this year’s big winners were Tammy Morrison of Town & Country Realty, First Citizen; Fred Edwards of Knight Vision Security, Robert C. Ingalls Business Person of the Year; and Dawson Officer of 4 Spirits Distillery, Entrepreneur of the Year.

Gerding Builders was named Large Business of the Year, Tried & True Coffee was chosen Small Business of the Year, Broadleaf Architecture was selected Sustainable Business of the Year and the Old Mill Center for Children & Families was picked as Nonprofit of the Year.