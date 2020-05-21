Cate wins GOP primary in House District 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jami Cate emerged victorious Tuesday night in the Republican primary for Oregon House District 17.

Cate, a Lebanon farmer, edged Scott Sword of Sublimity 2,751 to 2,608 in final unofficial returns. Four other contenders trailed Cate and Sword in the six-person battle for the nomination for the seat occupied by Sherrie Sprenger.

Sprenger, who did not seek re-election to the House, won the GOP primary to replace Will Tucker on the Linn County Board of Commissioners.

Cate will face Legislature employee Paige Hook of Stayton in November’s general election in the district, which includes Linn and Marion counties.

In House District 11 Katie Boshart Glaser scored a comfortable victory against Nicole De Graff in the Republican primary. Glaser, who totaled 3,715 votes to 2,519 for De Graff, faces Marty Wilde in the November general election in the district, which includes Linn and Lane counties.

In state Senate District 12, meanwhile, Bernadette Hansen of McMinnville outpolled Ross Swartzendruber and two others to win the Democratic primary in the district, which includes Benton, Marion, Polk, Yamhill and Washington counties.

Hansen, who earned 4,886 votes, will face incumbent Brian Boquist of Dallas in the general election. Swartzendruber finished with 4,381 votes.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

