Cate dominates House District 17 race

Lebanon farmer Jami Cate has built a commanding lead in the race to represent House District 17 in the Oregon House of Representatives.

Cate, a Republican, was leading Democrat Paige Hook of Stayton and Pacific Green candidate Timothy Dehne of Scio in unofficial results updated Wednesday.

Cate received a total of 25,056 votes, with Hook receiving 10,514 votes and Dehne 632 votes.

Cate was dominating the vote in both Linn and Marion counties. She was up by more than 11,000 votes in Linn County and by nearly 3,000 votes in Marion.

There are still an undetermined number of ballots remaining to be counted, and the results remain unofficial until the election is certified.

Cate, 33, is a past chair of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival. She resigned from that post last fall in order to campaign in the crowded Republican primary. Cate was the victor in that six-person race, narrowly edging Sublimity’s Scott Sword, who emerged as her main rival.

“It’s a relief. It’s been a long process, definitely a learning experience, and I’m excited for what is in store next,” Cate said.