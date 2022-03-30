Cases rise again in Oregon as state ends communication with media

Oregon appeared to pull back on public communication in its coronavirus response Wednesday, March 30 while posting a fourth straight day of increasing infections.

Meanwhile, immunization providers will have plenty of coronavirus inoculations to provide recently approved boosters while a mutated subvariant of omicron coronavirus begins to take hold in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday it will halt next month its regular media reports, which include details about people who died with COVID-19. It also plans to lengthen the intervals between its public reports about the disease.

OHA began publishing a daily news release early in the pandemic that furnished numbers of people who had been infected by, died from or been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Those reports went to weekday releases in July and will cease on April 4.

Daily data are still available at an interactive OHA website. But the agency in a news release stated it will publish reports about test and case rates, outbreaks of infections and breakthrough cases weekly or monthly and about trends in the pandemic “when trends merit widespread information sharing.”

At the same time, the average number of cases reported to the state increased for the first time since before the surge of the virus’ omicron variant in the winter.

The state recorded 387 new cases of COVID-19 March 29, 37 more than the day before. But the rolling seven-day average also rose after weeks of gradual decline, from 229 on Sunday to 253 by Wednesday — about two weeks after the state ended face mask requirements.

Hospitalizations and deaths with COVID-19 have decreased, but those numbers tend to lag behind new cases with the disease.

So far 15,065 Benton County residents have had COVID-19 cases reported to the state, and 66 have died with the disease.

Linn County has seen 26,370 cases and 254 deaths.

Statewide, 7,139 have died with COVID-19, and 703,838 have logged cases with the state since the pandemic started in 2020.

OHA's latest numbers show nearly 2.9 million have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 29 authorized a second vaccine booster for people 50 and older or who are immunocompromised.

Anyone who qualifies who received a full two-shot course of Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA vaccines and a booster at least four months ago can have a second booster, or fourth total dose of either vaccine.

OHA reported 270,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines were available, which it estimates will meet demand for follow-up boosters, according to a news release.

That news comes as case rates have plateaued after long decreases.

By March 20, Oregon’s latest data showed the virus’ omicron variant accounted for the vast majority of infections. The BA.2 subvariant that has caused the virus to surge again in the U.S. south and northeast accounted for about 25% of tests, increasing about 15% over the week before.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

