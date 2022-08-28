CASA-Voices for Children merging with CASA of Lincoln County

The program of CASA-Voices for Children is combining with CASA of Lincoln County and will now serve both Benton and Lincoln counties.

CASA supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy for children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect. Its mission is to ensure the best outcome and future for each abused and neglected child in Benton County, Lincoln County and beyond by training volunteers to provide advocacy and life skills and expanding services to help children thrive.

CASA will retain existing offices in both counties to provide in-person support for its local communities. Combining the Benton and Lincoln programs will enable CASA to use resources more effectively, providing increased support for the children and families it serves, according to a news release.

Across the two counties, approximately 300 children are placed in foster care each year. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for these children, ensuring they don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service system.

CASA-Voices for Children is seeking additional volunteers in both counties to ensure each child in care has a safe, nurturing, permanent home and the opportunity to thrive. To learn more about volunteer opportunities or make a donation to support foster youth, call the CASA office at 541-753-5838 or visit casa-vfc.org.