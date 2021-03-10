Casa Latinos Unidos partnering with Linn, Benton counties, OHA to provide free COVID-19 tests Saturday and Sunday

Free COVID-19 tests will be offered at a pair of clinics this weekend in Albany and Corvallis.

The first will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot at South Albany High School, 3705 Columbus St. SE. The second will be held Sunday in Corvallis from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. in Corvallis.

The clinics, which require no identification, symptoms or insurance, are open to anyone who wants to get tested. Masks are required for people getting tested and will be provided by staff at the clinics for people who do not have them.

Miriam Cummins, executive director of Casa Latinos Unidos, said testing is quick and painless, and she encouraged people to register at www.doineedacovid19test.com using their email. Those who do not register ahead of time will be assisted at the clinics, but each person who wants to get tested needs an email address, as this is where their confidential results will be sent.

Testing will be available to people of all ages, and people are able to stay in their cars throughout the testing process.