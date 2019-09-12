TIMELINE

Here is a look at key dates in city of Corvallis consideration of the Carson apartments proposal:

April 17: Corvallis Planning Commission holds public hearing on the plan.

May 1: Planning Commission recommends City Council approve the plan on a 3-2 vote.

June 3: City Council holds public hearing.

June 17: City Council votes 4-3 to deny the proposal.

July 15: City Council rejects formal findings in the case on a 4-3 case.

Aug. 5: City Council votes 4-3 in favor of new formal findings in the case.

Aug. 19: City Council votes 4-3 in favor of the proposal in its second reading.