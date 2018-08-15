Carmen Coop's only thoughts about the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum on Wednesday morning were a fun day out with her cousins and a chance to ride Prana the Pegasus.
The 8-year-old from Cottage Grove didn't know it was the carousel's official first birthday. Or that, as she turned in her token for her second ride of the morning, that she would be the 150,000th rider to take a spin since opening day, Aug. 15, 2017.
"It feels good," Carmen said with a smile.
Carmen received a T-shirt as part of her special recognition Wednesday. But the celebration isn't over: The public is invited to recognize a year's worth of successful spins this Saturday at a carousel carnival all along First Avenue downtown.
The carnival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The carousel has permission to close First from its front door to Calapooia Street to set up a variety of vintage carnival games, each of which will cost a quarter to play.
Proceeds from the games, and from bounce houses, face painting and food sales (these and other activities cost more than a quarter) will be put toward carousel operating expenses and saving for the future.
Jenifer Weinmaster, operations director, said everything at the carousel is paid for and the budget for annual operations and all seven employees is in the black.
An army of some 350 volunteers continues to hand-carve and hand-paint animals for the menagerie, and to help with everything from greeting visitors to running the museum.
However, the lights still need to turn on, the gift shop takes restocking and the 109-year-old mechanism needs maintenance and repairs. "We're still looking to the future to be sustainable," Weinmaster said.
In its first year of operation, the carousel has "traveled" more than 4,000 miles.
It has welcomed some 210,000 visitors, from all over Oregon and the United States as well as Russia, Germany, China, Japan, Spain and more.
Prana the Pegasus was one of three animals to join the menagerie after the official opening day. The two others are Fredrick the hare and Kiwi the circus horse. Sampson the rooster is coming in early 2019, Weinmaster said.
Fredrick's image now graces new Albany-specific ride tokens, too, Weinmaster said.
The facility played host to 305 parties, 158 privately scheduled tours and 18 private building rentals this year. Next year's goals include more community collaborations to spur additional rentals.
Weinmaster said she particularly wants to work with organizations that center on children or families, such as Ophelia's Place, which is holding a "Craft & Carousel" day from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, for girls ages 10 to 18 and their parents.
In the meantime, she's concentrating on Saturday's carnival fundraiser.
"I can't believe it's been a year. I really can't," she said. "It's amazing. I'm overwhelmed that it's come this far — that we pulled it off, for over a year."
