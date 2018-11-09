The Monteith Historical Society and Chafin Farms are offering Christmas caroling tours by horse-drawn wagon for two weekends during the holiday season.
Tours commence the weekend of Dec. 14-16 and continue Dec. 21-23, beginning at 5 p.m., and will depart every 45 minutes from the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Song leaders, books and bells will be provided.
Tickets may be purchased by phone, 541-928-0911, or in person at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave., SE. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years and under.
A variety of pioneer toys, games and crafts for holiday stocking-stuffers will also be available for purchase. All proceeds are dedicated to the continuing operation of the Monteith House Museum.
For more information, call 541-928-0911 or stop by the Albany Visitors Association.