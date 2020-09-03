Carjacking case dismissed against Philomath man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A carjacking case has been dismissed against a Philomath man in Linn County Circuit Court.

Dusty Risland was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm last week.

On Monday, all of the charges were dropped.

“There was a preliminary hearing, and the DA didn’t appear, so it was dismissed,” said Patricia Lulay, Risland’s defense attorney. She declined further comment.

First-degree robbery is a Measure 11 crime that has a mandatory minimum sentence of seven and a half years in prison.

Prosecutor Ryan Lucke, who handled the robbery case, did not return a phone call made Wednesday afternoon. That case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Risland also has an open case where he is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The two cases are connected, as the victim is the same, and the robbery involves the reported stolen car that Risland was in when he was arrested by the Albany Police Department on July 1.

That case is scheduled for trial on Sept. 16.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

