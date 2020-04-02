Caregiver, patient's niece say Corvallis Manor slow to react to COVID-19

People who work at Corvallis Manor or have loved ones there say they have serious concerns about what the nursing home is doing to treat residents diagnosed with COVID-19 and prevent the spread of infection to others.
The Corvallis long-term care facility announced on its website Monday that three of its residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the potentially deadly respiratory infection that has spread around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the residents, an 88-year-old woman whose name has not been publicly released, became Benton County’s first COVID-19 fatality when she died on Monday afternoon at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
On Thursday, the online statement was updated to say that a fourth resident has tested positive, adding that one of the surviving residents was being treated in the hospital and the other two were receiving care at Corvallis Manor. The statement said the staff is following infection prevention guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that “we are working diligently to limit the spread of the virus to other residents of the facility.”
But Kyla Painter told the Gazette-Times she questions Corvallis Manor’s ability to live up to those promises.
Painter said her uncle, Michael Hemmer, is one of the residents who tested positive for the disease and that he had shown symptoms as far back as March 18 — and yet he was still sharing a room with another resident who had not been diagnosed with the virus until the middle of this week, three days after his tests results came back on Sunday.
“As of 8 p.m. (Wednesday), my uncle is in isolation, so that’s a good step (but) I don’t think they understand the severity of this disease or how quickly it spreads,” she said on Thursday.
“I appreciate what they’re doing now, but it took more than 72 hours to get this done. I feel like they were dragging their feet.”
The Gazette-Times attempted to contact Corvallis Manor administrator Barbara Lower and officials of the facility’s parent company, Avalon Health Care Group, for comment on this story, but messages left at both locations on Thursday were not returned.
Painter said staff at Corvallis Manor told her after her uncle’s test results came back that they were preparing a wing of the facility to serve as an isolation unit for COVID-19 cases, but first they had to move other residents out of that area, clean it thoroughly and wait for additional supplies of personal protective equipment for caregivers.
But given the fact that public health officials have been warning about the coronavirus threat for months, Painter questions why some of these steps weren’t taken sooner.
“What conditions were they working in before this equipment arrived?” she asked.
Painter said her uncle, who suffered a stroke two years ago, was in fragile health to begin with and is almost 69 years old, which puts him in a high-risk category for dying from COVID-19. Corvallis Manor staff informed the family that Hemmer started exhibiting possible symptoms of the disease on March 18, Painter said, but he wasn’t tested until March 24 and the results didn’t come back until last Sunday, the 29th.
While Hemmer has only mild symptoms of COVID-19 so far, Painter added, she and other family members remain concerned about the level of care he is getting at Corvallis Manor. They believe he’d be better off somewhere else.
“We’ve been trying to reach out to his regular doctor in hopes of getting him transferred to a hospital because we don’t think that facility is capable of taking care of him — or anyone else, for that matter.”
A certified nursing assistant who works at Corvallis Manor said she’s convinced that conditions at the facility are unsafe for staff, residents and visitors. The CNA, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect her job, said staff members have not been given adequate personal protective equipment.
She said caregivers have masks, eye protection and gowns, but not enough to change as often as they should. For instance, she said, caregivers get just one disposable gown to wear over their clothes per shift, no matter how many residents they may be working with — in her case, that number typically is at least 11 residents a day.
When a caregiver needs to go into a room with a COVID-19 patient, she said, the only additional safety measure they’ve been given is a cloth gown to put on — and there’s only one such gown per room, which has to be shared by multiple caregivers over the course of a shift.
“Before you leave that room, you have to take off the gown and leave it in that room. Another team member will go in the room and put on the same gown,” the caregiver said. “That is not OK.”
One piece of personal protective equipment that’s been missing entirely: shoe covers. The caregiver worries that she and her co-workers may be getting the virus on their shoes and then spreading it wherever they walk, not only at Corvallis Manor but outside of work as well — perhaps even bringing it into their own homes.
The caregiver said at least two staffers have quit over safety concerns and others are considering it. She added that she would give notice herself but can’t afford to lose the income.
And now it appears at least one employee of Corvallis Manor, a nurse, may also have COVID-19.
“He posted today (on social media) that he tested positive and he’s at home in isolation,” the caregiver said on Thursday.
“So obviously it’s going around. Maybe it’s inevitable, but there could be more risk.”
According to the CDC, coronavirus can survive for hours or even days on clothing or surfaces such as tables, door handles and countertops. It can also be spread by infected individuals before symptoms appear. With no isolation unit in place until three days after the first resident tested positive — and more than two weeks after some residents began displaying symptoms of the disease — the caregiver said she doesn’t think Corvallis Manor has done nearly enough to stop the infection from spreading throughout the facility and beyond.
“They’re not going through all the protocols, not only for the residents’ safety but for our safety and the ones we come home to,” she said.
“We need to protect our residents, we need to protect our CNAs and we need to protect our families.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
