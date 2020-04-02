Caregiver, patient's niece say Corvallis Manor slow to react to COVID-19

“Before you leave that room, you have to take off the gown and leave it in that room. Another team member will go in the room and put on the same gown,” the caregiver said. “That is not OK.”

One piece of personal protective equipment that’s been missing entirely: shoe covers. The caregiver worries that she and her co-workers may be getting the virus on their shoes and then spreading it wherever they walk, not only at Corvallis Manor but outside of work as well — perhaps even bringing it into their own homes.

The caregiver said at least two staffers have quit over safety concerns and others are considering it. She added that she would give notice herself but can’t afford to lose the income.

And now it appears at least one employee of Corvallis Manor, a nurse, may also have COVID-19.

“He posted today (on social media) that he tested positive and he’s at home in isolation,” the caregiver said on Thursday.

“So obviously it’s going around. Maybe it’s inevitable, but there could be more risk.”