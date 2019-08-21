An in-home care provider who used an elderly client’s credit card to buy shoes over the internet has been given a suspended sentence and placed on probation.
Kala Arizmendez, 22, of Corvallis, was arraigned in May on felony charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment, identity theft and computer crime and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card.
In Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment and fraudulent use of a credit card as part of a negotiated agreement with prosecutors. The identity theft and computer crime charges were dismissed.
Judge Locke Williams ordered Arizmendez to serve 10 days in jail or on the county work crew on each of the two charges but suspended the sentence provided she complies with the terms of her probation. Arizmendez was given two years’ probation on the criminal mistreatment charge and 18 months’ probation for credit card fraud.
Arizmendez was arrested by Corvallis police on April 15 at Stoneybrook Lodge in Corvallis, where she was employed by a Salem company called ComForCare to provide personal care services to one of the retirement home’s residents.
According to charging documents in the case, Arizmendez took the woman’s credit card and used it to purchase shoes online. Arizmendez was also accused of stealing cash from the woman.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Andrew Jordan prosecuted the case.
Arizmendez was represented by Clark Willes.