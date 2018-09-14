LEBANON — Brenden Rooney loves working on cars, so when he arrived at the East Linn County Classroom to Career Expo on Friday morning, he made sure to visit the Linn-Benton Advanced Transportation Technology Center booth.
"At my house, I help my dad work on things," said Rooney, an eighth-grader at Sweet Home Junior High.
Linn-Benton's automotive and diesel programs are located in Lebanon and have been part of the curriculum since the college was founded in 1966.
Instructor Mark Parent talked to many prospective students about the two-year degree programs. He said interest is as high as it's ever been and both the automotive and diesel programs are filled to capacity, with 40 and 80 students currently enrolled, respectively.
"Technology is always moving forward. It's a high-technology field," Parent said.
The Linn-Benton program is one of the most advanced of its kind in the nation. It's one of only a handful of schools authorized by John Deere and Kubota, and it serves as a training site for the National Coalition of Certification Centers. Instructors from other schools, both colleges and high schools, come to Linn-Benton to receive advanced training in their fields.
Rooney's current plan is to enroll in Linn-Benton's automotive program when he graduates from high school.
"That's actually mostly what I'm wanting to do," he said.
This is the second year for the expo, which is organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, Lebanon Community Schools and the Sweet Home School District. The event is held on property near the Santiam Travel Station on Third Avenue.
Some 695 Lebanon High School students were slated to attend, in addition to 150 students from Seven Oak Middle School and 320 students from the Sweet Home junior and high schools.
"The whole idea is to get kids up close with all of these industries," said Kris Latimer, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. "You don't have to go to college to have a great career, but you do have to graduate from high school."
The expo provides information and demonstrations from 26 different businesses and organizations. Students got to tour, and even operate, big pieces of equipment brought out by Papé Machinery and Knife River.
Weyerhaeuser hosted hands-on welding demonstrations and presentations on robotics. Cascade Timber Consulting showed off a drone it uses to manage property.
Students could also demonstrate their proficiency for changing a tire at the Canaga Point S booth, or do a pull-up for the Marine Corps recruiter. And the Lebanon fire and police departments were both on hand with vehicles for students to see.
At the Linn Gear Co. booth, students were taught about the difference between gears and sprockets, with multiple examples to examine.
Salesman Keith Honeyman has worked for Linn Gear for 30 years and said it's a great opportunity for anyone with a high school diploma or GED who is willing to work hard.
"We do all of our training in-house," he said. "As long as they want to learn and have an aptitude for it."
Glenn Walters, the executive systems manager at Linn Gear, said the company has expanded in the past three years and now has approximately 130 employees.
"We're here to show the kids these other things they can do and it's right in their town," he said.
Friday was dedicated to students, but the East Linn County Classroom to Career Expo isn't over. The event will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.