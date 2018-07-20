The days of the "cheese grater" facade on the old Book Bin building at 415 and 421 First Ave. W. are numbered.
The board for the Central Albany Revitalization Area agreed unanimously Wednesday to give $10,000 to Mercy House International to help the nonprofit restore the building's historic facade, pending approval from the City of Albany Landmarks Commission. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
Mercy House is a faith-based nonprofit whose mission to help women and children escape from domestic abuse. It operates 1st Hand Seconds, a secondhand clothing store, and a bridal boutique out of the two addresses downtown.
Proceeds from the businesses fund the Mercy House mission and also are helping the organizers with the purchase and restoration of the building. Mercy House representatives sought CARA funds to help offset both the costs and the loss of revenue that will come with shutting down the stores to complete the work.
The Italianate-style brick building was constructed in 1866 to house a general store. Earl Kenagy bought the building in 1954 to use as an appliance center and put up the distinctive metal facade six years later to hide what he called a run-down exterior.
CARA doesn't usually provide funds to nonprofits because there's no return in the form of property tax, Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry told the board.
However, he said, in this case the city recommends the help. Once Mercy House purchases the building — and it has a willing seller — the plan is to remodel the upstairs into four apartments that will be available to rent, which will generate tax dollars.
In addition, he said, the businesses that operate out of the building drive downtown traffic, which helps retail sales elsewhere.
The staff report also noted the work will "bring the remaining non-historical storefront in line with adjacent buildings." The storefront is the only one on the block that hasn't had historic restoration work done.
Deborah Boulanger, founder and president of Mercy House International, Inc., was present at Wednesday's meeting, along with Sharon "Annie" Enger, chief operations officer, and architect Christina Knowles of Varitone Architecture.
All applauded CARA's decision. "Let's get this party started," Boulanger said.
Added Enger: "Cheese grater, goodbye!"
Boulanger said it will take about $64,000 to remove the facade, replace it with brick and install historic-style windows. The $10,000 will be put both toward those costs and toward offsetting the loss of revenue from the storefronts, which will have to be closed while the work takes place.
Donations toward the project also are welcome, Enger said, and can be made by calling 1st Hand Seconds at 541-928-6909.
Burcham's Metals in Albany has agreed to take the aluminum siding. A worth estimate was not immediately available.
Mercy House doesn't have a date yet as to when the facade will be removed, Boulanger said.
"I would like to say, 'Yesterday,'" she told the CARA board.
