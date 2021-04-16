Car stolen in Albany winds up at McKenzie High School

A vehicle stolen Friday from Albany wound up in a parking lot of McKenzie High School in Vida in east Lane County with a Portland man ultimately in custody.

Oregon State Police (OSP) and Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) were dispatched to McKenzie High School because of the stolen vehicle report. The vehicle, a 2020 GMC Traverse, had been reported stolen out of Albany, more than 80 miles away.

School staff reviewed security footage and noticed the adult male associated with the stolen vehicle had earlier entered the main hallway of the school. Staff placed the school on lockdown and additional OSP Troopers and LCSO Deputies responded to the school. Further review of the security footage showed the suspect walking outside on school property.

An OSP Trooper located the suspect about a mile away from the school and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as 33-year- old Joshua Walker-Graham of Portland. He was transported to the Lane County Jail and lodged on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass 1, and theft of lost or mislaid property I.

The school lifted the lockdown once Walker-Graham was taken into custody.

No word was available on the owner of the vehicle or how it came into Walker-Graham's possession.

