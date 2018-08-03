Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Albany Area Child Passenger Safety Program monthly inspection scheduled for Aug. 7 has been rescheduled for Aug. 14 at Albany Fire Station 12, 120 34th Ave. S.E.

The Albany Fire Department partners with local volunteers, who offer free car seat inspections by Certified Passenger Safety Technicians.

For more information visit the City of Albany's website at https://bit.ly/2nMJHu8.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments