LEBANON — Six Lebanon residents escaped injury Monday night when a car crashed through the front of their living room in the 3200 block of Joseph Street.
According to a press release from city officials, the 1991 Lexus came through the wall of the home about 6:25 p.m., after first striking a parked car, a road sign, a road block metal pole, fencing and a bush.
The driver of the vehicle, Vesta Desplancke, 78, of Lebanon, was not injured and had not been cited as of Tuesday morning.
According to the report, investigating officers did not find any signs of impairment and are investigating whether a medical condition may have caused the crash.
Six people were inside the residence at the time of the crash, three in the living room, but none were harmed.