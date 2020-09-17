Car-free day event set for Tuesday in Corvallis

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

World car-free day is set for Tuesday, with the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition planning events for the 10th consecutive year.

Participants can win $50 gift certificates from a local bike shop. Here’s how the event works:

• Nine colorful “car free” flags will be posted at nine locations around the community from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Go by bike, foot, or bus to the location nearest you, and find the flag.

• Take a selfie next to the flag, and send your photo to info@sustainablecorvallis.org, post it on the Car Free Day 2020 event page on Facebook, or tweet with the tag #CarFreeCorvallis.

• You’ll automatically be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to the local bike shop of your choice.

• The more flags you photograph the more times you’ll be entered in the drawing. There will be one drawing for each site.

You can decide on a starting point from the map at http://bit.ly/CarFreeCorvallis2020, or pick from the list below:

1. Avery Park playground

2. Calvin Presbyterian Church Community Garden planter’s kiosk