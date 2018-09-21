A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday after a car crashed through the wall of a Corvallis fast-food restaurant and slammed into the table where she was having lunch.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Friday, when a late-model Subaru sport-utility vehicle apparently jumped a curb and smashed through an exterior wall and window at Taco Time, 1105 NW Ninth St.
The woman’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, and she was conscious when medics loaded her into the ambulance. There were no immediate reports of anyone else being hurt.
The Corvallis Police Department and Corvallis Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, but no details were immediately available about the circumstances of the incident or the identities of those involved.
Steve Nash was in the restaurant when the crash occurred.
“I was sitting there waiting for my lunch, and all of us heard this big crash,” he said. “I saw (the victim) falling back where she’d been hit by the table – it knocked her to the ground.”
Nash said the woman had just stood up from the table and was beginning to clear it off when the SUV collided with the building. The man she was with had also gotten up and was apparently unhurt.
“It’s a good thing she’d gotten up,” Nash said. “Otherwise it could have been worse.”