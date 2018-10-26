SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home Ranger District has announced a number of events in November to celebrate the Capitol Christmas tree before it heads to Washington, D.C.
Fifty people who register at www.capitolchristmastree2018.eventbrite.com earn the opportunity to witness the tree-cutting between 11:15 and noon on Friday, Nov. 2. The event will include brief remarks by Forest Service employees, local officials and partners. Attendees will meet at River Bend County Park in Foster at 9 a.m. to be shuttled to the site, about one hour away on rural forest roads, then returned to the park by 1:30 p.m.
A second event is set for 1:30 p.m. at the River Bend Campground near Cascadia. It will feature a video of the tree-cutting, plus an appearance by the "tree team," which consists of Forest Service officials, partners and sponsors.
The tree will be transported to Sweet Home, where a full day of activities is planned for Friday, Nov. 9. Highlights include a parade and a Cloverdayle concert. The tree will be parked in front of the Linn County Courthouse that morning.
It then makes its 3,000-mile trip to Washington, D.C., to be displayed on the west lawn of the Capitol Building with a public tree-lighting ceremony in early December 2018.
The theme for the 2018 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is “Find Your Trail!” in recognition of two 2018 anniversaries: the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act and the 175th commemoration of the Oregon Trail.
At each of its stops along the route, people will have the opportunity to sign banners celebrating the event.
See a complete schedule and list of events at www.capitolchristmastree.com.