Candidates for the Greater Albany Public Schools Board, Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education and Linn-Benton-Lincoln Education Service District Board will be the featured speakers during the Linn County Democrats’ monthly general meeting Thursday, May 2, at Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m. The meeting starts at 6:30.
The following candidates, all running for non-partisan board positions, have been invited to speak:
• Greater Albany Public Schools Zone 3: Lyle Utt, incumbent; and Michael Thomson.
• Greater Albany Public Schools At-Large Position 1: Eric Aguinaga, Miriam Cummings and Jim Jansen.
• Linn-Benton Community College (all unopposed): Kristin Adams (incumbent), Zone 1; Richard Running (incumbent), Zone 2-3(B); Jeannie Davis, Zone 4; and Anthony Lapiz, Zone 6-7 (B).
• Linn Benton-Lincoln ESD Zone 6: Amber Aguinaga and Miriam Cummins.
The Special Election will be held May 21. Ballots will be mailed to voters in early May.
April 30 is the deadline for new-voter registration.
For more information, contact Linn Dems Chair Jerred Taylor at linncodems@dpo.org.