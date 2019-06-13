While the stands won’t be as full as they would for a Beaver football game, thousands of people will make their way to Reser Stadium on Saturday for Oregon State University’s annual commencement ceremony.
An estimated 4,200 of the record 7,202 students receiving their sheepskins this year are expected to walk in the ceremony, and most will have plenty of friends and family in the stadium to show their support.
The stadium gates will open at 9 a.m., with the ceremony starting at 10:30. The event is free and open to the public, and no ticket is required for entry.
Parking in the stadium lot will be reserved for people who are elderly or have mobility issues.
Additional parking will be available in the garage at Southwest 26th Street and Washington Way as well as other surface lots around campus. Many of the streets running through the campus will be closed Saturday to accommodate the procession of graduates walking to the stadium.
Jane Lubchenco, an OSU marine ecologist and former administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will give the commencement address. A frequently cited expert on the oceans, climate change and the environment, she served as undersecretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere in the Obama administration and was the State Department’s first science envoy for the ocean.